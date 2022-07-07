Man accused of accidentally shooting woman in car near Arizona Mills

A man faces a murder charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman in a car near Arizona Mills in Tempe on July 2.

Porfirio Castro, 24, was "extremely intoxicated" in the backseat of a car when he picked up a handgun from the floor in front of him, according to court documents.

Castro reportedly pulled the trigger while the barrel was pointing at the passenger seat in front of him. The bullet pierced the seat and struck a woman who was sitting there, police said.

Mario Castro, 26, died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Porfirio told police that he forgot that there was a cartridge in the chamber and pulled the trigger because he was drunk.

He faces a second-degree murder and disorderly conduct charge.

