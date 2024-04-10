Massive fire at Phoenix housing development believed to be human-caused

Phoenix Fire officials announced on Wednesday that they are investigating a massive fire that broke out in a housing development as being possibly human-caused.

"After collecting evidence over the last few days, The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is actively looking for a suspect," read a brief statement released by fire officials on April 10.

The flames sparked just before 11:30 p.m. on April 7 near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road. When firefighters arrived, they found multiple apartments under construction burning.

Over 75 firefighters battled the fire. While no one was hurt, at least 15 units under construction were wiped out.

