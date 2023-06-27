Fire spreads to 3 houses in west Phoenix

Firefighters battled a fire on June 27 that spread to three houses in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Initially, extra crews were called in to assist with the fire, but firefighters at the scene were able to get the flames under control.

SkyFOX video showed damage the flames did to one home, charring the back part of it, along with burned trucks and cars. The damage to the other homes appears to be minimal.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, six people will be displaced.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Area where the fire broke out: