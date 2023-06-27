Fire spreads to 3 houses in west Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Fire spreads to 3 houses in west Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:09PM
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Firefighters battled a fire on June 27 that spread to three houses in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix Fire responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Initially, extra crews were called in to assist with the fire, but firefighters at the scene were able to get the flames under control.

SkyFOX video showed damage the flames did to one home, charring the back part of it, along with burned trucks and cars. The damage to the other homes appears to be minimal.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, six people will be displaced.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire burns multiple houses in west Phoenix

Firefighters battled a fire on June 27 that spread to three houses in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Area where the fire broke out: