Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Peoria

A firefighter was hurt while battling an overnight garage fire at a home in a Peoria neighborhood.

The Peoria Fire-Medical firefighter suffered an injured shoulder while battling the fire near 91st Avenue and Olive, the department said on July 19.

It's unclear how the firefighter was hurt or the severity of his injury.

Residents inside the home made it out safely before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: