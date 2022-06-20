Firefighters battle salvage yard fire in Tempe

Firefighters on June 20 battled a salvage yard fire in Tempe that sent heavy smoke into the air.

The Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue Department said crews used a defensive strategy to fight the fire near the Loop 101 and Rio Salada Parkway.

"Crews are making good progress on controlling the fire and are working with workers on scene to separate piles to put the fire out," the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the fire, Rio Salado is closed between Rockford and Price Road.