Firefighters contain fire burning at Surprise recycling center

Firefighters from multiple agencies have contained a fire burning Friday at a recycling center in Surprise.

The Surprise-Fire Medical Department said crews responded to the fire at the Deer Valley Recycling Plant located near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

"Deer Valley Recycling Plant fire is contained, crews are overhauling & extinguishing hot spots," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said firefighters battled a fire at the same location six months ago.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear how the fire started.

