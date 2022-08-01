Firefighters extinguish fire at Glendale strip mall; no injuries reported

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Glendale during the early-morning hours of August 1, firefighters said.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene at around 1 a.m. near 67th and Glendale Avenues.

"Crews responded to a report of a structure fire, unknown how the call came out, but when they got to the structure at the strip mall, they found one of the center occupancies to have some smoke," said a Glendale Fire spokesman. "As they made entry, they found that the building itself was actually clear, so they started checking the attic. Once they started checking the attic, they found some fire in the attic and some smoke conditions in between the occupancies. They were able to get hose lines in place and extinguish the fire before it spread and caused any further damage to the building."

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

