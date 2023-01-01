Firefighters extinguish fire inside midtown Phoenix high-rise

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters put out a fire inside a high-rise in Phoenix on Jan. 1.

Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire burning inside a high rise building in midtown Phoenix on Sunday.

Crews from multiple Valley cities were called to a building near Central Avenue and Clarendon at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and saw smoke coming from the 16th floor.

"A contents fire was quickly extinguished preventing spread to the structure and any other units," Phoenix fire officials said.

A man was medically evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported, and one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

