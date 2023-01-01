Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
11
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 1:15 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Firefighters extinguish fire inside midtown Phoenix high-rise

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Midtown Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

Firefighters put out a fire inside a high-rise in Phoenix on Jan. 1.

PHOENIX - Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire burning inside a high rise building in midtown Phoenix on Sunday.

Crews from multiple Valley cities were called to a building near Central Avenue and Clarendon at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and saw smoke coming from the 16th floor.

"A contents fire was quickly extinguished preventing spread to the structure and any other units," Phoenix fire officials said.

A man was medically evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported, and one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More Arizona headlines