Top stories this year: Looking back at FOX 10's most viewed stories of 2022
We've looked at the numbers and tracked down the top stories from the Phoenix area, and beyond, that captured your attention the most throughout 2022 from FOX10Phoenix.com, as well as month-by-month.
Top 10 stories for the year
1. 'I'm not jumping in after you:' Man drowned in Tempe Town Lake as police watched, transcripts reveal: The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place.
2. ‘The Masked Singer’: Season 7 contestant revealed, rammed out of the competition: Ram was revealed as Joe Buck — an Emmy award-winning and FOX Sports play-by-play sportscaster, who said in a post-reveal interview that he had a paralyzed vocal cord 11 years ago, giving him the inspiration to join the competition.
3. Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack: The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children.
Fourth grade teacher Irma Garcia died trying to protect her students alongside teacher Eva Mireles.
4. Missing doctor found dead in pond at his Michigan home: After K-9s, drones, and foot searches were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property and divers recovered his body.
Dr. Bolek Payan
5. Man who led nearly 140-person Grand Canyon hike pleads guilty: Joseph Don Mount admitted violating the park’s rule limiting group size and was sentenced to two years of probation. Mount, of Chehalis, Washington, is also prohibited from entering all national parks in northern Arizona during those two years.
6. Man arrested for hit-and-run death of bicyclist, Buckeye Police say: Police say Fernando Ramos was driving a pickup truck when he collided with 60-year-old George Cooper, who was riding a bike. The wreck happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Beloat Road on May 21.
7. ‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Mammoth herded out of competition after surprising reveal: The celebrity costumed in the a fuzzy pink elephant mask turned out to be Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley.
8. Bentley-driving accused cult leader has 20 wives as young as age 9, possibly married own daughter, FBI alleges: The wives were allegedly trafficked across state lines in a trailer — forced to use a bucket as a toilet — while the self-proclaimed prophet drove two Bentleys while pushing failed business ventures in real estate and goal coaching.
9. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left suicide note in motel room, TMZ reports: TMZ reported that the note was found at the scene of his suicide. It was unclear what he was referring to in the note.
"The Sound of Musical Chairs" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss
10. House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign: A couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed.
The 3,600-square-foot home is filled with a variety of signs.
Top stories month-by-month
January
- Shooting at Phoenix Wendy's: Suspect arrested after teenage fast-food worker was shot in head
- Did you see it? B-52 bomber on the move from Arizona to Oklahoma City
- 'It's going to crush the system:' Hundreds of Arizona health care workers demand COVID-19 mitigation policy
February
- 3 arrested in Avondale drug bust after 35K fentanyl pills, $300K in cash seized
- Employees fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine to be compensated financially if Arizona bill becomes law
- Arizona restaurant forced to close after almost all of its staff members were poached by another restaurant
March
- Hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home and throw a party, neighbor says
- Phoenix man sentenced to prison for robbing 6 Arizona banks, claiming he needed money for Mexican cartel
- Man who led nearly 140-person Grand Canyon hike pleads guilty
April
- Infant's remains found at Phoenix business; police say surveillance video shows woman leaving restroom
- Child rescued from 'extreme' abuse by woman, her husband, Arizona authorities say
- I-10 pursuit near Eloy ends in deadly crash with tractor-trailer; 3 killed, driver arrested
May
- Woman runs over couple with car during an argument and kills a 79-year-old man, police say
- Child rescued from 'extreme' abuse by woman, her husband, Arizona authorities say
- Woman dies after her leg is amputated in Lake Pleasant incident involving boat propeller, deputies say
June
- Pipeline Fire: Man pleads guilty to starting wildfire near Flagstaff
- Monsoon rains arrive in Arizona: Live radar, updates
- I-10 crash in Tolleson involving street sweeper kills 2 children, mother injured
July
- This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Arizona, survey finds
- Surprise toddler drowns after being pulled from backyard pool; new details released
- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement
August
- Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in
- Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI Phoenix office
- Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received
September
- Deadly parking lot crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport slows holiday weekend traffic
- Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
- Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
October
- 3 GCU students, roommates killed in I-17 crash near New River
- Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
- Hiker's body found in Cave Creek days after she was reported missing
November
- 2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in
- 'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
- ‘Unacceptable behavior’: USPS employee caught on camera hurling packages into mail truck