Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, watch parties and results as they come in

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state on Aug. 2, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races.

We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates and their progress in respective races, live looks at watch parties, and results as they come in, which is expected at 8 p.m.

UPDATES –

Arizona Governor race:

Democratic

Katie Hobbs https://www.katiehobbs.org

Aaron Lieberman (Withdrawn)

Marco Lopez https://marcolopez.com

Libertarian

Republican

Patrick Finerd (Write-In)

Steve Gaynor (Withdrawn)

Kari Lake https://www.karilake.com

Scott Neely https://neelyforgovernor.com

Karrin Taylor Robson https://karrinforarizona.com

Carlos Roldan (Write-In)

Matt Salmon (Withdrawn) https://mattsalmonforaz.com

Alex Schatz (Write-In)

Paola Tulliani-Zen https://zforarizona.com

Attorney general race:

Democratic

Libertarian

Republican

Arizona Senator race:

Democratic

Libertarian

Republican

More races:

Not finding information on a race you're looking for? Click here.

Further coverage: