Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, watch parties and results as they come in

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:53PM
2022 Midterm Elections
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state on Aug. 2, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races.

We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates and their progress in respective races, live looks at watch parties, and results as they come in, which is expected at 8 p.m.

UPDATES –

Arizona Governor race:

Karrin Taylor Robson Election Day update - 4 p.m.

FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

Kari Lake Election Day update - 4 p.m.

FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

Attorney general race:

Arizona AG Election Day update - 4 p.m.

FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

Arizona Senator race:

Arizona Senate Election Day update - 4 p.m.

FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

More races:

Not finding information on a race you're looking for? Click here.

Further coverage:

What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election

Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.