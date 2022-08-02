Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, watch parties and results as they come in
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state on Aug. 2, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races.
We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates and their progress in respective races, live looks at watch parties, and results as they come in, which is expected at 8 p.m.
Arizona Governor race:
Democratic
- Katie Hobbs https://www.katiehobbs.org
- Aaron Lieberman (Withdrawn)
- Marco Lopez https://marcolopez.com
Libertarian
- Barry Hess (Write-In) https://hessforgovernor.com
Republican
- Patrick Finerd (Write-In)
- Steve Gaynor (Withdrawn)
- Kari Lake https://www.karilake.com
- Scott Neely https://neelyforgovernor.com
- Karrin Taylor Robson https://karrinforarizona.com
- Carlos Roldan (Write-In)
- Matt Salmon (Withdrawn) https://mattsalmonforaz.com
- Alex Schatz (Write-In)
- Paola Tulliani-Zen https://zforarizona.com
Attorney general race:
Democratic
- Kris Mayes http://www.krismayes.com
Libertarian
- Michael Kielsky (Write-In) https://kielsky.com
Republican
- Lacy Cooper https://www.lacycooperforaz.com
- Rodney Glassman https://www.rodneyglassman.com
- Andrew Gould https://gouldforag.com
- Dawn Grove https://dawngroveforarizona.com
- Abraham Hamadeh https://www.abeforag.com
- Tiffany Shedd https://sheddforaz.com
Arizona Senator race:
Democratic
- Mark Kelly (Incumbent)
Libertarian
- Marc Victor https://liveandletliverevolution.com
Republican
- Craig R. Brittain http://brittainforsenate.com
- Blake Ms https://www.blakemasters.com
- Michael McGuire https://electmick.com
- David Bozic (Write-In) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUgbNanHEho
- Frank Bertone (Write-In) https://www.facebook.com/FrankforSenate
- Mark Brnovich https://www.brnoforaz.com
- Jim Lamon https://jimlamon.com
- Justin Olson https://www.votejustinolson.com
More races:
