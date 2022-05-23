Man arrested for hit-and-run death of bicyclist, Buckeye Police say

A Buckeye man is under arrest and accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and then leaving the scene on May 21.

Police say Fernando Ramos was driving a pickup truck when he collided with 60-year-old George Cooper, who was riding a bike. The wreck happened near Jackrabbit Trail and Beloat Road.

Deputies pulled over Ramos about nine miles away and took him into custody.

They say Ramos was not impaired but was going about 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Records show he has a history of arrests and served time for counts including DUI.

