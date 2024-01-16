Five hurt following Scottsdale multi-car crash: Tempe Fire

Officials with Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department say five people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, following a crash in Scottsdale that involved multiple vehicles.

The incident happened in the area of 84th Street and Shea. According to a statement released by Tempe Fire officials, crews with multiple agencies responded to the area, and extrication efforts were needed.

"There were a total of five patients transported from the scene, four with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Tempe Fire officials said they released the statement on the matter as a way to assist Scottsdale Fire officials, as they honor a fire official who passed away. The circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the statement, are currently unknown.

Where the crash happened