Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
10
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Lake Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Flagstaff tests new siren system to alert residents of a possible flood

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Flagstaff tests new siren system to alert residents of a possible flood

After 2019's Museum Fire created a burn scar, flooding turned streets into rivers and many people started lining their yards with sandbags to keep the water out. Flagstaff now has another way to alert people to get to safety.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Residents who are at risk of flooding in Flagstaff get alerts on their phones telling them to take cover –  and now there's an additional way now to learn about the possible risk.

City officials say they've been hearing a lot of people in the area don't have access to certain technology, so a siren is meant to help alert those without technology, or those who just may not be around it at the time an alert is sent.

It's a sound meant to save lives and property.

The city of Flagstaff is testing out its new siren system meant to warn people about flash floods as flooding is expected in the Museum Fire burn scar area.

"Provide that notification, particularly for children to know to not be playing. It's time to get inside," explained Flagstaff Mayor, Paul Deasy.

After 2019's Museum Fire created a burn scar, flooding turned streets into rivers and many people started lining their yards with sandbags to keep the water out.

Henry Valdivia lived in Flagstaff all his life and says, "We blocked the gate, blocked it over there." This was the first time he'd ever had an issue with flooding.

"Trash, logs, everything was just coming down," he said.

The blaring siren can be heard from miles around to warn people of a possible flood. Mayor Deasy says he's hopeful it will help make people feel safe.

"We have a lot of people with post-traumatic stress sitting behind sandbags knowing their kids might be out when the rain hits. It reminds them of what might be coming. It will not only make them safe, but make them feel comfortable in their own homes," he said.

The city will continue with its other alerting measures such as email and by phone. The siren is an addition, not a replacement.

Flagstaff prepares for possible flooding during monsoon season

Crews in the Northern Arizona city are delivering supplies to neighborhoods that were flooded during summer 2021 as a result of burn scars that were created by the Museum Fire. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.