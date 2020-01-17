Flower, a macaw that went missing from South Phoenix, has reportedly been found

article

A macaw that went missing near the Dobbins Lookout in South Phoenix has reportedly been found.

FOX 10 reported on the disappearance of Flower on Wednesday.

"Flower is my pet," said Deborah Schweikardt. "I've had her for four years. I've raised her since she was a baby."

The macaw used for educational purposes.

"We use her for educational purposes. We do a lot of things with the museum. We do a lot things with schools and kids," said Schweikardt.

On Friday, FOX 10 received a Facebook message from a woman who said Flower was found near 24th and Roeser.