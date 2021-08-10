Former Arizona Attorney General to handle internal investigation after resident died in transport van

Expand / Collapse search
Former Arizona Attorney General hired to conduct investigation following hot car death at living facility

In July, a 90-year-old assisted living facility resident was left in a hot car, which led to his death. Former Attorney General Grant Woods will be leading an internal investigation into what happened at the Mesa facility. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa retirement home is launching an independent internal investigation, after a 90-year-old resident was left in a van and died.

The incident happened on July 22, and the man, since identified as Lawrence Bearse, was a resident at the Canyon Winds retirement community near Power Road and McDowell.

According to Mesa Police officials, a worker had flagged down a patrol officer after discovering that Bearse had been left in the vehicle. By the time officers went inside, he had already died.

Former Arizona Attorney General to conduct investigation

Canyon Winds Assisted Living and Memory Care says it has hired former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods to conduct the internal investigation into the incident.

"The point is, number one, to figure out what happened and how did it happen, and then, take a look at policies and procedures and see if there is a way to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Woods.

Woods said the investigation could last into the fall, and the facility is being fully cooperative.

Meanwhile, Mesa Police officials are also conducting their own investigation, and the Bearse family has hired their own lawyer following the incident.

