Former Arizona Attorney General to handle internal investigation after resident died in transport van

A Mesa retirement home is launching an independent internal investigation, after a 90-year-old resident was left in a van and died.

The incident happened on July 22, and the man, since identified as Lawrence Bearse, was a resident at the Canyon Winds retirement community near Power Road and McDowell.

According to Mesa Police officials, a worker had flagged down a patrol officer after discovering that Bearse had been left in the vehicle. By the time officers went inside, he had already died.

(Click here for interactive map)

Former Arizona Attorney General to conduct investigation

Canyon Winds Assisted Living and Memory Care says it has hired former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods to conduct the internal investigation into the incident.

"The point is, number one, to figure out what happened and how did it happen, and then, take a look at policies and procedures and see if there is a way to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Woods.

Woods said the investigation could last into the fall, and the facility is being fully cooperative.

Meanwhile, Mesa Police officials are also conducting their own investigation, and the Bearse family has hired their own lawyer following the incident.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters