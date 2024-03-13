Former FOX 10 anchor needs help finding necklace made of late wife's wedding ring

Private investigators are helping to look for a sentimental piece of jewelry.

One of our very own former FOX 10 morning anchors lost it a couple of weeks ago, and he is now asking you for help finding it and is even offering a reward.

"It’s more than just the monetary value of it. It’s my wife's wedding ring," longtime morning anchor Rick D'Amico said.

He retired in 2016 and spent decades anchoring with FOX 10.

At the time, doctors had diagnosed his wife Ruth with Alzheimer's disease. Rick wanted to stay home and take care of her.

She died 6 years later.

"After my wife passed away in 2022, I kind of googled and searched, ‘What do you do with the wedding ring after your spouse had passed away?’" Rick explained.

He decided to turn Ruth’s wedding ring into a cross necklace. They had been together for 53 years.

"I wanted to wear something in remembrance of her," he said.

He lost the necklace a little over a week ago at the Phoenix Rod and Gun Club.

He is still searching for it but is now asking for your help finding it.

"I am offering a reward, so I hope somebody responds," Rick said.

He asks that you contact the gun range or message him on Facebook if you find the necklace.