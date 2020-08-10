Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 8:02 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

Former WNBA star talks about her passion for growing food

By
Published 
Arizona Morning
FOX 10 Phoenix

Former WNBA star making her mark on a Valley community by growing food

Bridget Pettis spoke with FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez about her passion for growing food.

PHOENIX - A WNBA star turned coach has made a mark in the Valley on the court and in the community.

Bridget Pettis is passionate about growing food.

"Green tomatoes, I have taken a love to growing them," said Pettis. "Collard greens, from my roots, everything I learn to grow, I fall in love with it."

Pettis was the first-round pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 1997. She now calls Phoenix home, the same city where Project Roots AZ was born, as a non-profit with community garden teaching where food comes from, and how it grows, 

"I love what came out of the community garden, getting casa boxes, food bank, soup kitchen, trying to grow," said Pettis.

Pettis now grows full time in the Valley, having left her assistant coaching position with the Chicago Sky.

"For me, I thought it was better I focused on helping this pandemic by growing food in our bodies and making us aware of how we are eating and changing our lifestyle. This should make us more aware of the lifestyle that we live. Our immune system is being attacked," said Pettis.

Pettis' passion turned to purpose, in the form of produce. She visits her hometown of Gary, Indiana, where she has plans to expand her community garden.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.