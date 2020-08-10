Former WNBA star talks about her passion for growing food

A WNBA star turned coach has made a mark in the Valley on the court and in the community.

Bridget Pettis is passionate about growing food.

"Green tomatoes, I have taken a love to growing them," said Pettis. "Collard greens, from my roots, everything I learn to grow, I fall in love with it."

Pettis was the first-round pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 1997. She now calls Phoenix home, the same city where Project Roots AZ was born, as a non-profit with community garden teaching where food comes from, and how it grows,

"I love what came out of the community garden, getting casa boxes, food bank, soup kitchen, trying to grow," said Pettis.

Pettis now grows full time in the Valley, having left her assistant coaching position with the Chicago Sky.

"For me, I thought it was better I focused on helping this pandemic by growing food in our bodies and making us aware of how we are eating and changing our lifestyle. This should make us more aware of the lifestyle that we live. Our immune system is being attacked," said Pettis.

Pettis' passion turned to purpose, in the form of produce. She visits her hometown of Gary, Indiana, where she has plans to expand her community garden.

