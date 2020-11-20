Four Arizona mayors call on Gov. Ducey for statewide mask mandate

Mayors from Phoenix, Tolleson, Tucson, and Flagstaff participated in a Zoom conference on Nov. 20, asking Governor Doug Ducey to implement a statewide mask mandate.

These mayors all say it's the governor's responsibility to lead the way in sending a strong message.

"We're in a very difficult situation right now. Experts at our universities tell us if we do not change behavior by December, our hospital system will have to make difficult decisions about who gets the appropriate amount of care," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

"How can we be moving forward together and solving this COVID crisis if our leadership at the top is not communicating with the key stakeholders that can bring forward solutions to slow the spread in our communities?" asked Mayor Anna Tovar of Tolleson.

Ducey has said recently that 90% of the state has local regulations in place and it's up to local leadership to enforce it. The mayors were questioned about this and why in their communities it's not being fully enforced.

"The police department has had hundreds of education contacts with our residents talking about the importance of masks. We believe that arresting people and putting them in jail where that would be one of the most likely areas of transmission is not the way to get through this. We're going to need people in their own homes to make the right decisions," Gallego said.