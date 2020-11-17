Frontier adds flights from Phoenix to California for as low as $19

article

Getting to California will get a little easier in the coming year as Frontier Airlines has announced new non-stop seasonal service from Phoenix to three California destinations.

The twice weekly flights from Phoenix to Oakland, Ontario, and Sacramento will begin in February. In March, there will be four flights per week.

The low-fare carrier is offering rates as low as $19 to mark the new service.

The $19 introductory fare is available on Monday for Phoenix to Oakland flights, and Thursdays for flights to Ontario and Sacramento.

Airline officials stated, "Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 19, 2020. Fares are valid for travel on select days effective Feb. 4, 2021 through May. 26, 2021. The following blackout dates apply: March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required."

Advertisement

Frontier Airlines says face coverings must be worn by all passengers and team members throughout every flight. Prior to completing check-in on their website or app, passengers are required to confirm that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

“Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers

on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial.

Online: https://www.flyfrontier.com

Continuing Coverage