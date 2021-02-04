Fry's grocery stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine in 50 Maricopa County locations

Fry's will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at roughly 50 locations across Maricopa County and other select stores across the state, officials confirmed on Feb. 3.

Kroger officials they teamed up with the Arizona Dept. of Health Services to bring the vaccine to more people.

The grocery store chain says that supplies are limited, so they are targeting Arizonans that are 65 and older. Those interested in being vaccinated must make an appointment.

"Vaccine supply is limited, and appointments do fill up quickly," officials said.

Anyone wanting to check for availability and make a vaccine appointment can visit www.frysfood.com/covidvaccine or call 1-866-211-5320.

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

Advertisement

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus