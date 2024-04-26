Getting your A/C ready for summer: Change air filters every 30 days

With summer temperatures quickly approaching in the Valley, experts say now is the time to check your air conditioning unit.

Crews with Complete Comfort Home Services in Mesa are already receiving phone calls.

"We’ve got a lot of maintenance. We got a lot of the preventative guys that are kind of being proactive about their stuff, but we’ve also got that first little kick in the summer where people go, oh no, I remember last year I had a breakdown there. They’re kind of freaking out or already getting some breakdowns, actually," said Conrad Soudani, owner of Complete Comfort Home Services.

Soudani says homeowners and renters should stay up to date on changing their air filters, and be proactive about cleaning your outdoor A/C unit if you have one.

"Oh nice, nice and clean and all that kind of stuff. This is a dirty one, and these would typically have a grill over it and things like that, but the homeowner can just simply rinse it off. You don’t want to use something with real high-pressure where it’s gonna damage those fans and stuff like that, but this is what’s responsible for the heat transfer, so if you can breathe better, you can live better."

It's recommended to swap out air filters every 30 days, and keep an eye on how your unit is running, because just like how we get tired from the heat, so do our A/C units.

"Believe it or not, air conditioners are not made for Arizona. They’re not. They’re designed for 95° outside and, well, that ends at about 10 o’clock in the morning in the middle of the summer, so we really beat the heck out of these things, so it’s really surprising they last as long as they do," explained Soudani.

Soudani says typical A/C repairs can be done in a day.

If you start to notice changes in the way your A/C is blowing, call in reinforcements sooner rather than later.