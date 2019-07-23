Gila County Sheriff's Office: Woman drowns in flooded wash

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP/FOX 10) - Gila County authorities say a woman drowned when a vehicle got stuck by flash flooding in a wash north of Globe late Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said Catherine Canez of Miami was found dead about a mile downstream in Irene Wash. A second person in the vehicle who made it to safety was identified as 45-year-old Richard Weaver of Globe. GCSO officials say they initially arrested Weaver on an outstanding warrant. However, they later realized that the warrant was not valid, and released Weaver.

GCSO officials are not sure if Canez died of drowning or from blunt force trauma.

The area where the tragedy happened is a remote area where people often come to get together or get away. On Monday night, it was the bull's eye for a flash flood, with rain coming down hard and fast.

The office said the incident remains under investigation.

It also urged people to be aware of their surroundings during the monsoon season as weather conditions can change rapidly.

Canez, 47, was a teacher at Miami High School for 25 years. Miami Unified School District Superintendent Sherry Dorathy issued a statement Tuesday on Canez's death.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.