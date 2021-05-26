Glendale approves law providing LGBTQ anti-bias protections

The Phoenix suburb of Glendale has become the latest Arizona city to enact a non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families.

The measure approved Tuesday by the City Council prohibits residents from being subjected to discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations based on various factors, including race, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow.

Arizona does not have a state law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing or public accommodations.

Glendale Councilmember Jamie Aldama said the approval of the ordinance "is about equal protections and treating all people with respect and kindness, which is simply the right thing to do. This ordinance represents Glendale’s commitment to being a city that supports and values the diversity and inclusiveness that our community deserves. It ensures that everyone in our city has an equal opportunity to contribute and be successful."

Glendale's ordinance does not apply to businesses with fewer than five employees, religious corporations and organizations, public schools, religious schools and charter schools or to single-sex designated areas of a place of public accommodation or single-sex sports and recreational leagues and programs.

Officials stated the ordinance does apply to "businesses with five or more employees, places of public accommodation, employers and the workplace, city employees and facilities and city contractors and vendors."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: