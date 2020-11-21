Glendale family who lost father to COVID-19 surprised with $2500 in gifts for the holidays

article

Christmas came early for a Glendale family who experienced immense loss this year.

"The Soto-Barron family lost their father to COVID-19 and has been struggling since," said a spokesperson with AT&T.

The spokesperson said the mother and her three sons were surprised with $2,500 in gifts as part of the "12 Days of Cricket" giving initiative from Cricket Wireless. They had been nominated by a local Boys & Girls Club in Maryvale.

The family received a laptop to help the kids with online learning, skateboards, basketballs, clothes and a gift card to buy Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 20.

According to the press release, Cricket Wireless is planning on surprising another Valley family with holiday gifts in December.

