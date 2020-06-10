Glendale girl gets birthday surprise by actress Tiffany Haddish

article

Eleven-year-old Hadley Gray from Glendale was having a Zoom birthday party Wednesday with family and friends when she got a once in a lifetime surprise.

When it was time to sing happy birthday, a surprise guest pops on the Zoom call.

"Happy birthday to you ...," sang actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The reason for her appearance is last year, Hadley was watching the show, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" when Haddish, the host of the show, shared the story of her childhood and how she had been placed in foster care.

"She said that she went into foster care system and she had to carry a trash bag instead of luggage, so I thought if a lot of kids have to do that, then it would be great to collect luggage to give to them so they don’t have to carry trash bags," Gray said.

So instead of birthday gifts for herself, she asked friends and family to donate luggage, stuffed animals and blankets, and she was overwhelmed by the response.

Haddish jumped on the Zoom call to say happy birthday and thank Gray for her hard work.

“The way you are supporting foster youth and putting yourself out there and thinking of others before yourself, I think it is beautiful and I commend you and I hope you are on this earth for 100 more years," Haddish said to Gray.