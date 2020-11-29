Glendale home destroyed in overnight fire; five people displaced

Five people have been displaced after a large home in Glendale went up in flames overnight on Nov. 28.

Fire crews from Phoenix, Peoria and Glendale were called Saturday night to battle an attic fire in a home near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The home collapsed as firefighters were working to put the flames out, officials say.

"As crews were fighting the fire the entry way of the structure collapsed, at this point the strategy was switched from an offensive to a defensive fire fight," officials said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.