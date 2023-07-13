Expand / Collapse search
Glendale man arrested in sex assault, beating of teenage girl

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A Glendale man has been arrested nearly two decades after police say he beat and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Police took 59-year-old Brian Eastwood into custody on July 12 at his home.

In 2000, investigators say Eastwood paid the teenage girl to perform a sex act. According to court documents, Eastwood sexually assaulted and beat the girl, and used a stun gun on her nearly 30 times.

Detectives say the teen was found near 30th Street and Elwood in Phoenix covered with a blanket and her hands tied behind her back. They say DNA evidence matched Eastwood. The teen, who's now a woman living in another state, identified Eastwood through a photo lineup.

Glendale man arrested in 2000 sex assault of girl

A Glendale man has been arrested nearly two decades after police say he beat and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Eastwood was booked into jail. A judge set his bond at $350,000. The judge said Eastwood must pay the full bail amount if he's released from custody.

Court records show Eastwood has a history of arrests on counts including sexual assault, prostitution, and drug and weapons charges.