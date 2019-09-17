Glendale mother speaks as search continues for her missing 14-year-old daughter

Concern is growing for a 14-year-old Glendale girl who has not been seen for days.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, September 15, Alicia Navarro reportedly left her family's home without telling anyone. Now, Glendale Police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Alicia is autistic and is extremely high functioning, but deals with many issues. Her mother, Jessica Nunez, says Alicia is a simple girl who attends Bourgade High School, and has a small circle of friends.

Alicia Navarro (DPS)

Nunez fears her daughter was drawn away by someone online.

"Everybody's in shock because she's so vulnerable," said Nunez. "she can't even go outside. She's receiving therapy just to go outside somewhere in society for her to be out there."

Early Sunday morning, despite many anxiety issues she deals with, Alicia, 14, stole from her house and left a note for her family.

The note reads:

"I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry." — -Alicia

"I want my daughter back," said Nunez. "Please bring her safe and sound. She needs her help. Don't take advantage of her. She's so vulnerable. Please, just bring her back."

Glendale Police say it appears Alicia, who has her phone and her laptop with her, does not want to be found right away.

"Alicia is very smart and knows those are things that can help us find her from a technological aspect," said Lieutenant Jay O'Neill with Glendale Police. "There may be another person involved in this that we're not completely aware of. Again, that's concerning for us. We want to find Alicia as quickly as possible."

Alicia was last seen on foot when she left her home near the area of 45th Avenue and Rose Lane on Sunday. Police describe Alicia as Hispanic, 4'5", 95 pounds with braces, last seen wearing the same sweatshirt she is in the above picture, whitewash denim overall skirt, black and white sneakers, carrying a silver Apple MacBook.

If you have any information or see Alicia, please call 911 immediately.