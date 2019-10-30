Glendale Police: 2 children hurt in rollover crash

article

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say two children were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash Wednesday night.

According to Detective Nick Stepp, officers were called out to the area of 89th and Glendale Avenues at around 6:26 p.m. for the crash. Officers later learned that a silver-colored four-door sedan was trying to make a u-turn when the car turned in front of another silver-colored sedan, causing the crash.

The two children injured, according to Glendale Police, were inside the car that was making the u-turn. Both were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.