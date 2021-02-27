Expand / Collapse search

Glendale Police find no evidence verifying Arrowhead Mall 'bomb threat'

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale's Arrowhead Mall reportedly received a bomb threat on Saturday, but police say there was no evidence proving it was credible.

The mall was evacuated and authorities cleared the mall of any possible threats, the Glendale Police Department said.

Adding, "We are asking people to avoid the area while police work to clear the mall of any potential hazards."

The mall is located near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

No further information is available.