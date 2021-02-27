Glendale Police find no evidence verifying Arrowhead Mall 'bomb threat'

Glendale's Arrowhead Mall reportedly received a bomb threat on Saturday, but police say there was no evidence proving it was credible.

The mall was evacuated and authorities cleared the mall of any possible threats, the Glendale Police Department said.

Adding, "We are asking people to avoid the area while police work to clear the mall of any potential hazards."

The mall is located near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

No further information is available.