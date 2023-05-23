Glendale Police: Man taken to hospital following shooting at apartment parking lot

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the night of May 23.

The incident, according to a statement, happened in the area of 67th and Glendale Avenues. Officers were called out to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

"Glendale Officers arrived and located an adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds," read a portion of the statement. "It was reported that the victim was inside his car, in the parking lot, when the suspect arrived and parked next to the victim."

According to investigators, a suspect reportedly fired multiple times at the victim, striking him, before fleeing the area in a car.

No road closures are reported in the area.

Map of where the shooting happened