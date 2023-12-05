Glendale Police officials release video of shooting that left street preacher badly hurt

Glendale Police officials have released video related to a shooting that left a street preacher badly injured in mid-November.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15. According to our report at the time, 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was standing on the corner of the intersection, preaching to the public about attending a nearby church service, when the shooting happened.

Schmidt, who is a married military medic and a father to two young children, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Schmidt had recently moved to Arizona.

"This is a horrible, horrible event. We have a 26-year-old who is a military man, who was recently married and has two small children. He's in a critical state," said Gina Winn of the Glendale Police Department.

Detectives do not know if Schmidt was targeted, or if the shooting was random.

On Dec. 5, Glendale Police officials released surveillance camera video of the incident. In the video, Schmidt was seen standing on a streetcorner when he suddenly fell forward. He was later seen getting back up.

The video, which only lasts for 32 seconds, showed little of the shooting's aftermath. Meanwhile, Glendale Police officials have released few details on the extent of injuries Schmidt suffered.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446.])

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/