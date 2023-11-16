Man seriously injured following shooting near Glendale church

A man suffered serious injuries, after he was reportedly shot while preaching outside a Glendale church.

The incident happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the area of 51st Avenue and Peoria. After the incident happened, businesses in the area got a knock on their door from police, telling them to leave.

The owner of Jesse James Comics was among those being asked to leave by police officials. The store's namesake owner was in the middle of a livestream when the incident happened. He let his subscriber know he had to step away.

"Alright. Nothing like three cops at your door. OK. I am going to move my car, folks. I'll be right back because there was a shooting down the street, and I won't be able to get out of the complex so hang out for three minutes, and I'll be right back," James was heard saying in the livestream video.

"When I came out, they had changed the whole traffic, so the whole traffic was only down to one lane going through the complex," James recounted.

James learned about what happened on Nov. 16.

"It's something where they preach so much on this corner, and it's such a congested area," said James. "I always thought they might get hit by a car. I didn't know they would be shot."

After the shooting, James said he is going to be more aware of his surroundings.

"I think we just need to take those extra steps," said James. "Closing at the right time, making sure at night time, we have extra people on the floor."

Glendale Police officials, meanwhile, said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. They also said an investigation is ongoing, and they are still looking for the suspect.

Where the incident happened