Officer injured, suspect dead following shooting in Glendale, police say

article

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say a suspect is dead, following a shooting in the West Valley city.

The shooting, according to officials, happened in the area of 59th Avenue and Olive. The incident initially began as a domestic violence call after 2:00 a.m. on April 14.

"SWAT was negotiating forums several hours [with the] armed suspect," according to a tweet made by police.

Police officials say an officer was injured in the shooting, and that officer has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.