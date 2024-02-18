Good samaritan killed on the I-10 as he was trying to help crash victim: DPS

DPS officials have released details surrounding a rollover crash in Pinal County that led to the death of a good samaritan.

In a statement, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the I-10 at milepost 185. The crash area is located to the north of Casa Grande.

Investigators said the incident began as a rollover crash involving an American Medical Response ambulance.

"Initial investigation indicates the ambulance was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the driver possibly fell asleep. The ambulance appeared to lose control, traveling back and forth across the roadway before eventually rolling, coming to rest on its wheels between the number two lane and right shoulder. Two occupants, a male driver and female passenger, both AMR employees, were on board the ambulance at the time of the collision," read a portion of the statement.

According to DPS, two good Samaritans stopped with the ambulance to help out those inside. The two, identified only as a man and a woman, were driving in separate vehicles.

"As they attempted to make contact with the ambulance occupants, an unrelated vehicle driven by a male collided with the ambulance and also struck both good Samaritans," read a portion of the statement. "This collision pushed the ambulance off the highway to the right."

Investigators said the male good Samaritan was declared dead on scene, while the female good Samaritan was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

"The male ambulance driver and the male driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance sustained minor injuries, the female ambulance passenger was transported in critical condition," investigators wrote. "Impairment of the driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance is being investigated and is believed to be a factor in the collision."

DPS officials said an investigation is being handled by their Vehicular Crimes Unit.

Area where the crash happened