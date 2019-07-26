Good Samaritan who went door-to-door to warn residents of fire speaks

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Good Samaritan who went door-to-door in one Mesa neighborhood to warn residents of a house fire Friday speaks to FOX 10 on what happened.

According to the Mesa Fire Department, the fire broke out in the carport of the home just before 5 a.m. at a home near Broadway and Lindsay Roads. Three people live in the home, but only a man was at the home when the fire started.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the backyard before they were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes. One dog was saved from the house fire, but two others were killed.

The man, Tye Byars, said he saw the flames from his window and immediately ran across the street, waking up a mother of two and helping those kids get out as smoke crept into their home from the flames next door.

"The house next door to you is on fire! Your house is almost on fire!" Byers said, in video captured by a doorbell video camera.

Byars is right. The house next door was burning, with smoke rising near Broadway and Lindsay Roads/

"Stuff like that can actually happen right next to you and you don't even know it," said Byars.

Officials say the fire started in the carport of the home next door. Byars said me he notified the man living in the burning home to get out before thinking of other neighbors.

Byars helped get the two children to safety as the fire spread. It was a close call.

"The mother said that she could see smoke in her youngest's room I believe," said Byars. "The smoke was coming into the room but their alarms didn't go off."

Byars says he and his roommate didn't hesitate, and hopes others do the same in similar situations.

"You got all these people that always record these kinds of things on their phones and don't act on it, and that's how I think people get hurt a lot of the times," said Byars.