Goodyear’s Mayor Georgia Lord dies after becoming city’s first female mayor in 2011

The city of Goodyear announced the passing of its mayor on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Mayor Georgia Lord suffered a fall at home recently and broke her hip. That's when her health began steadily declining, said the city's communication director Tammy Vo in a news release.

She passed peacefully, surrounded by family.

"Mayor Lord has been a powerful advocate for the city of Goodyear since she moved here in 1997 with her late husband, Col. Ronald Lord (USAF, retired) after living in many different locations both nationally and internationally as a military spouse," the city said, in part.

Lord was elected to the city council in 2005 and became mayor in 2011, holding the position until she passed.

"I found public service to be rewarding. I saw for myself how local government shapes everyday lives, creates a community, and impacts overall quality of life. I really wanted to be part of that excitement," the mayor once said.

Lord had hoped becoming the city's first female mayor brought inspiration to the community.

"It didn’t occur to me initially, and even until after the election, that I would be the first female mayor of the city of Goodyear. I am pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate to Goodyear’s young women that anything is possible," she previously said.

Lord is survived by four children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Vice Mayor Brannon Hampton will be serving as acting mayor until the city council appoints a current city councilmember to finish out Lord's term which ends in December 2022.

Read more about her legacy here.

'Her care and love for her city was apparent to all'

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all state flags to be at half-staff in honor of Lord on Dec. 13.

"Arizona is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor Georgia Lord. She was an inspiring woman and a proven leader who cared deeply about the City of Goodyear and the men, women and families who called it home," Ducey said, in part. Adding, "Under Mayor Lord, Goodyear was transformed into an economic juggernaut, attracting new businesses and residents. Her care and love for her city was apparent to all, and she was frequently honored by community organizations for her service and accomplishments."

