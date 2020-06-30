Gov. Ducey orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Granite Mountain Hotshots

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the firefighters who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

On June 30, 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - JULY 9: Photos of some of the 19 fallen firefighters line the front of the stage before a memorial service at Tim's Toyota Center July 9, 2013 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The fire gear is not from the firefighters who died. The Expand

A tribute to the firefighters will also be posted on the Yarnell Fire District's Facebook page.

