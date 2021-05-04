Gov. Ducey signs bill allowing community colleges to offer 4-year degrees

article

Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed a bill allowing Arizona community colleges to offer four-year degrees.

Senate Bill 1453 aligns Arizona with 23 other states that allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees in limited circumstances, Ducey's office said in a news release on May 4.

Under the new law, colleges offering the degrees must approve programs based on specific criteria, including:

Workforce need

A financial and administrative analysis of offering the degree program

Avoiding duplicate programs

It will take effect this fall and requires detailed internal and external processes, including becoming nationally accredited.

The Maricopa Community Colleges plan to begin enrolling students in their baccalaureate degree programs as early as fall 2023.

The bill "is an important and timely shift to reskill and upskill Arizona’s workforce to meet the needs of the growing economy and provide a pathway to economic prosperity for more Arizonans," read a statement from the governor's office.

Before this legislation, the community colleges have only offered two-year degree programs and professional certifications.

Critics have argued for years about the cost for residents to get four-year degrees at Arizona’s three public universities.

The average in-state tuition at Arizona State University is between $9,000 and $12,000.

At Maricopa County Community College, tuition for the first two years is capped at $1,020 a semester for 15 credit hours.

The bill allows for a tuition increase of 150% for the last two years or a little more than $3,000 a semester.

