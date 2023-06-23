Gov. Hobbs' executive order gives Arizona AG authority over abortion-related prosecutions

One year after Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Friday on women's healthcare.

Hobbs' order gives the Arizona Attorney General's Office authority over any abortion-related prosecution.

The governor says the goal of the order is to avoid differences in interpretations of the law by different county attorneys.

"I made a promise to Arizonans that I would do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom, and this Executive Order reflects that promise," Hobbs said in a statement. "I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can."

Abortion is legal in Arizona up until 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in some cases.