Grand Canyon University basketball player dead following California crash, school officials confirm

Officials with Grand Canyon University confirmed on March 25 that one of their students and a member of the school's basketball team was killed in a crash in California on March 23.

According to a statement, 23-year-old Oscar Frayer was one of three people who died in a car crash in Lodi, a town about 26 miles south of Sacramento. University officials say Frayer's sister, 28-year-old Andrea Moore, was also killed in the crash.

University officials say the identity of the third individual was not released by the San Joaquin Medical Examiner's Office, as of March 25.

Officials say Frayer, a starter player on the university's men's basketball team for four years, was set to graduate in April.

"As the GCU family grieves the loss of one of our students, we ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and know that God is always there for us," read a portion of the statement.

University officials say a celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on March 30 to honor Frayer, in addition to all other GCU students, faculty and staff members who died during the school year.