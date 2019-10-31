Great-horned owl strikes vehicle on I-10, gets stuck in grille

"All the sudden, I heard this noise and I thought somebody had hit me or something," Annette Hanson said.

Hanson was driving along Interstate 10 Wednesday night when she felt something slam right into the front of her truck.

"My husband was riding in the car with me and he says, 'oh my gosh, there's a bird!'" she said.

Annette and her husband were right.

"That's the owl right there in the grille of the Toyota," she said.

The bird turned out to be a great-horned owl. By the time the couple returned home, they realized the owl was still alive, but stuck.

"We tried ourselves a little bit last night, but we were afraid of its talons, they're so big," Hanson said. "We were afraid if it did get out, it could attack us."

Annette and her husband didn't feel it was safe to set the bird free, so the next day, the couple called Liberty Wildlife for help.

"He'll be X-rayed to see if there are any broken bones and once he recovers, then he'll be released," said Ford Doran of Liberty Wildlife.

Rescuers say they believe the owl will be OK.