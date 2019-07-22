Guy discovers his stolen truck at Walmart

Having your wheels stolen really stinks. But finding it, and leading police to the crooks, now that's different.

A Florida man collaborated with police, after he became a parking lot private eye. The victim's work truck was stolen during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. Then on Sunday, the victim was in the area of a Walmart on Eau Gallie, and lo and behold, what does he see? His truck. One of the fleet for LSP Landscaping, covered in company logos.

The alleged driver was a suspect known by law-enforcement agencies all over Central Florida. Matthew Korecky, 37, had a woman for a passenger. Police say the pair didn't bother to take out the landscaping machines or the sod in the back of the flatbed.

The rightful owner of the vehicle called Melbourne Police, and described what he was seeing at the Eau Gallie Walmart.

"He did exactly the right thing, gave us the information, so we could do our job," said Deputy Chief David Waltemryer, with the Melbourne Police Department.

A lengthy police chase ensued, and at one point, the truck ran over spiked stop sticks. Then police say Korecky and his companion jumped out. They were found in a nearby yard and arrested.

Korecky iss charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, and property damage.