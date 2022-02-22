Guy Fieri's 1st sit-down restaurant in Arizona coming to Chase Field

article

As Major League Baseball's lockout enters its 83rd day on Feb. 22, we're learning the "Major of Flavortown" will be coming to Chase Field.

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant concept inside the Caesar's Sportsbook at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix, the team announced Monday.

Fieri's first sit-down restaurant in the state will open this spring at the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill.

"We believe this is a rare and exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven to deliver a high-quality, high-service dining experience for guests and sports fans," said Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall. "This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field."

The 20,000 square-foot restaurant will be two stories with wall-to-wall televisions and a full-service bar.

Fieri has featured over 30 Arizona restaurants on his TV series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

If you're interested in working at Fieri's new restaurant, you can apply at levyrestaurants.com/careers/.

