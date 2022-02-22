Guy Fieri's 1st sit-down restaurant in Arizona coming to Chase Field
PHOENIX - As Major League Baseball's lockout enters its 83rd day on Feb. 22, we're learning the "Major of Flavortown" will be coming to Chase Field.
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant concept inside the Caesar's Sportsbook at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix, the team announced Monday.
Fieri's first sit-down restaurant in the state will open this spring at the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill.
"We believe this is a rare and exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven to deliver a high-quality, high-service dining experience for guests and sports fans," said Arizona Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall. "This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field."
The 20,000 square-foot restaurant will be two stories with wall-to-wall televisions and a full-service bar.
Fieri has featured over 30 Arizona restaurants on his TV series, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
If you're interested in working at Fieri's new restaurant, you can apply at levyrestaurants.com/careers/.
