Hall of Flame in Phoenix showcases truck used in deadly Yarnell Fire

It's been eight years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire, and it's a day being remembered by the Hall of Flame Fire Museum in Phoenix.

"It was the biggest loss of firefighter's lives in America since 9/11 and the largest wildfire loss since 1933 in Los Angeles," said Mark Moorhead, curator of education for the Hall of Flame.

The weather that day caused the wildfire to take a deadly turn.

"The wind changed and a cold front came in," Moorhead said. "The fire started coming toward them. Their escape routes were uphill, and this was a recipe for disaster."

Now, one of two trucks used that day sits in the Hall of Flame Museum in Phoenix.

"This is one of the two transport buggies that carried the Granite Mountain Hotshots on that call and many other calls all around the western United States throughout the years they were active."

The other truck is on display in Los Angeles.

The Hall of Flame is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Every five years, the truck heads back to northern Arizona for a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives that day.

