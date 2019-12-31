Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Phoenix closing after 24 years

article

FOX 10 has learned that the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Phoenix is closing its doors in the new year. The restaurant and bar along Jefferson Street at 2nd Street will be shutting down on February 28, 2020.

The business in the Collier Center has been at this location across from Talking Stick Resort Arena for the past 24 years.

In a statement to FOX 10, Hard Rock International says:

“Since opening the doors of Hard Rock Cafe® Phoenix in 1995, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving this dynamic community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture.

In February, the lease for the Cafe will expire. As a result, the location will close on Friday, February 28, 2020.”

