Harkins to host drive-in movie pop-ups in Chandler as theatres remain closed during pandemic

Harkins in Chandler is hosting drive-in movie pop-ups as theatres remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona.

The drive-in is at the Harkins Chandler Fashion 20 location and each car costs $35 to get in.

Admission buys a space to watch the movie, of course, as well as fresh popcorn and two drinks.

Movies typically will begin around 8 p.m. and guests can begin to get their spots at 7 p.m.

You'll get to enjoy a movie on a 50-foot screen and the movie's sound will come from your FM stereo (if you have one!)

For more information on movies, showtimes and how safety precautions will be taken, visit this link.