Expand / Collapse search

Here's what's going on before, during and after President Trump's Phoenix campaign rally

By , , , , and
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - President Donald Trump makes a stop in Phoenix for his "Make America Great" campaign rally Wednesday night. The rally is at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which holds nearly 15,000 people.

SUPPORTERS LINE UP OUTSIDE THE VENUE

Supporters began lining up outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix the night before the event, attempting to get the best glimpse of the president as possible inside the Wednesday night event.

Trump supporters line up and prepare for President Trump’s arrival to Phoenix

Thousands of Arizona Trump supporters wait hours outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the president's arrival.

A LOOK INSIDE THE VENUE

The crowd begins heading into the coliseum Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald says the crowd stays fired up with excitment, often chanting "U.S.A." Speakers take the stage ahead of Trump, taking aim at the 2020 election and the recent impeachment efforts.

A look inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as Trump’s speech nears

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald gives us an inside look in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum ahead of Trump's speech.

PROTESTS BEGIN

As many are excited for President Trump's return to Phoenix, many are protesting near the venue. About 2 dozen people began the protest, and hundreds more are expected to join later in the night.

Protesters gather outside Veterans Memorial Coliseum ahead of Trump’s arrival

Protesters gather outside Veterans Memorial Coliseum ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival in Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 19.

In 2017, violent protests broke out after a Trump rally in downtown Phoenix. Protesters say Wednesday night, their only intention is to make their voices heard. "We want to fight for a future of dignity and respect for everyone," says Maxima Guerrero with Puente Arizona.

Protests underway as Trump makes his 2020 arrival in Phoenix

Protests are underway as President Donald Trump is set to make a touch down in Phoenix for a "Make America Great" campaign rally.

TRUMP LANDS IN PHOENIX

As preparations and protests were underway, the president arrived in Air Force One at Sky Harbor Airport around 6 p.m. He was greeted by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. He quickly left the airport in a motorcade.

President Trump touches down in Phoenix

Air Force One touches down in Phoenix for President Trump's campaign rally.

A SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOX 10's Kari Lake caught a special moment where two fellow Trump supporters were carrying a World War II veteran to his seat

We will keep this story updated as the event unfolds throughout the night.