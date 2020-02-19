Here's what's going on before, during and after President Trump's Phoenix campaign rally

President Donald Trump makes a stop in Phoenix for his "Make America Great" campaign rally Wednesday night. The rally is at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which holds nearly 15,000 people.

SUPPORTERS LINE UP OUTSIDE THE VENUE

Supporters began lining up outside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix the night before the event, attempting to get the best glimpse of the president as possible inside the Wednesday night event.

A LOOK INSIDE THE VENUE

The crowd begins heading into the coliseum Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald says the crowd stays fired up with excitment, often chanting "U.S.A." Speakers take the stage ahead of Trump, taking aim at the 2020 election and the recent impeachment efforts.

PROTESTS BEGIN

Advertisement

As many are excited for President Trump's return to Phoenix, many are protesting near the venue. About 2 dozen people began the protest, and hundreds more are expected to join later in the night.

In 2017, violent protests broke out after a Trump rally in downtown Phoenix. Protesters say Wednesday night, their only intention is to make their voices heard. "We want to fight for a future of dignity and respect for everyone," says Maxima Guerrero with Puente Arizona.

TRUMP LANDS IN PHOENIX

As preparations and protests were underway, the president arrived in Air Force One at Sky Harbor Airport around 6 p.m. He was greeted by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. He quickly left the airport in a motorcade.

A SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOX 10's Kari Lake caught a special moment where two fellow Trump supporters were carrying a World War II veteran to his seat.

We will keep this story updated as the event unfolds throughout the night.