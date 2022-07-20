Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:21 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until WED 7:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Here's why car repossessions are up, according to an Arizona towing company

By
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 10 Phoenix

Here's why car repossessions are up, according to an Arizona towing company

PHOENIX - Car repossessions are reportedly on the rise across the country and Arizona is not immune to the problem.

Gone in 30 seconds or less. In the repo business, they call it "hook and book."

Joey Poliszczuk runs both Hoist Towing & Recovery and Gorilla Towing & Recovery – Phoenix area companies.

He says much of the work they do are civil repossession by private party-lenders like dealerships or are caused by marriages that have fallen out.

Poliszczuk says they're seeing a significant increase in requests for him to track down a car in the Valley that was bought in from another state. A private investigator will be used to locate the vehicle if necessary, and it usually doesn’t take long to find.

He says you can't really hide the way you used to because of technology and social media.

How long does Poliszczuk expect this trend to keep rising? He says the unstable economy makes him think repossession numbers will continue soaring.