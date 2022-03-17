Hip-hop artist Pitbull opens free public charter school in Tempe; classes set to start in August

Grammy-award winning artist Pitbull is opening a new, tuition-free public charter school in Mesa.

According to original statements on plans for SLAM Arizona, the school was supposed to open at 305 E. Main Street in Mesa - an address that is perhaps rather appropriate for Pitbull, who sometimes goes by Mr. 305, but we have since learned that the campus has since been relocated to the area of Martin Lane and Apache Boulevard, in Tempe.

The term SLAM, according to the school's website, stands for "Sports Leadership, Arts & Management." The school will serve kids from kindergarten to the 5th grade.

The school, like Pitbull's other schools across the country, are geared toward helping underprivileged students.

"God is so big. The law of attraction so real. The building is 305. Yeee!" said Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Pérez.

The Mesa school is part of Pitbull's SLAM! Foundation. According to its website, the non-profit represents 12 public charter schools that serve over 5,500 students in K-13 in Florida, Nevada and Georgia.

Matthew Benson with the Arizona Charter School Association says an additional option for students is always welcome.

"We're talking about Pitbull, Mr. Worldwide. So, this is going to bring a lot of attention and choice for school choice in Arizona," said Benson.

School officials say classes are scheduled to start on August 4, 2022. A parent information night is scheduled for May 31

Slam Arizona

https://www.slamaz.com/

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Other Arizona Education Stories

(Click here for interactive map)